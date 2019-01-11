Ilyasova (quad) will be available to play in Friday's game against the Wizards, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As expected, Ilyasova's sore left quad will not keep him out of Friday night's game. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (hip/quad) ruled out, Ilyasova will likely see an extended role in the frontcourt.

