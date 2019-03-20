Ilyasova (illness) will play Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ilyasova is dealing with an illness, but he'll take the court for the shorthanded Bucks, who are notably without Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and Nikola Mirotic (thumb). As a result, Ilyasova should see an expanded role.