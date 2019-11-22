Ilyasova had six points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and six rebounds in Thursday's 137-129 win over Portland.

The Turkish forward missed his first game of the season against Atlanta but did play 15 minutes in what was an uninspiring performance against Portland. The 32-year-old has played in 14 of the Bucks' 15 games, but his season average of 15.8 minutes per game (his lowest since 2006) may attest that head coach Mike Budenholzer might not trust him to be a critical role in the rotation.