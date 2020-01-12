Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Clear of injury report
Ilyasova (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game at Portland.
Ilyasova sat on the front end of the back-to-back set Friday due to right knee soreness, but he's good to go Saturday against the Trail Blazers. The veteran forward should fill his usual role off the bench for the Bucks.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.