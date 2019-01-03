Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Could return Friday
Coach Mike Budenholzer said Ilyasova (nose) is "close to returning," Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Ilyasova has missed the last eight games while working his way back from a broken nose. He fully participated in Thursday's non-contact practice and could be cleared to return for Friday's game against the Hawks depending on how he feels. Budenholzer added that if Ilyasova isn't cleared to return Friday, he shouldn't be too far off.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.