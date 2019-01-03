Coach Mike Budenholzer said Ilyasova (nose) is "close to returning," Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ilyasova has missed the last eight games while working his way back from a broken nose. He fully participated in Thursday's non-contact practice and could be cleared to return for Friday's game against the Hawks depending on how he feels. Budenholzer added that if Ilyasova isn't cleared to return Friday, he shouldn't be too far off.