Ilyasova totaled five points, three rebounds, and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to the Jazz.

Ilyasova entered the starting lineup Saturday with both Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Eric Bledsoe (back) on the sidelines. The promotion did very little to boost his value, finishing with just five points in 20 minutes. As soon as the Bucks are healthy again, Ilyasova will go back to his bench role, thus leaving him as an asset in the deepest of formats only.