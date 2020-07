Ilyasova offered 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 124-103 scrimmage loss to the Pelicans.

Ilyasova could stand to benefit if Marvin Williams (groin) remains sidelined at all going forward. However, when healthy, Williams figures to compete with Ilyasova for the backup power forward gig.