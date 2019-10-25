Ilyasova compiled 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, and one block in 20 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 win over the Rockets.

Ilyasova was absolutely phenomenal, putting together an efficient scoring performance while doing work on the boards. He's well-rounded enough to spend some time at both power forward and center, though expecting this type of stat line on a consistent basis is likely a recipe for disappointment.