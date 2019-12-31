Ilyasova totaled 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Monday's 123-102 victory over Chicago.

The return of Giannis Antetokounmpo signaled the end of Ilyasova's run in the starting unit. However, Ilyasova didn't let that slow him down as he recorded his third straight double-double. Although Antetokounmpo was back in the starting lineup, this is unlikely to be a true reflection of what is to come. The game was a blowout and so the starters all had their minutes reduced. Ilyasova can be a sneaky source of points and rebounds but his role is far too volatile to declare him a must-roster player.