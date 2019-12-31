Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Double-doubles despite relegation
Ilyasova totaled 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Monday's 123-102 victory over Chicago.
The return of Giannis Antetokounmpo signaled the end of Ilyasova's run in the starting unit. However, Ilyasova didn't let that slow him down as he recorded his third straight double-double. Although Antetokounmpo was back in the starting lineup, this is unlikely to be a true reflection of what is to come. The game was a blowout and so the starters all had their minutes reduced. Ilyasova can be a sneaky source of points and rebounds but his role is far too volatile to declare him a must-roster player.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...