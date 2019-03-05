Ilyasova (hamstring) generated 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 16 minutes Monday against the Suns.

Ilyasova posted his third double-double of the season and managed to lead the Bucks in plus-minus with a plus-nine net rating. Despite being hampered by soreness in his left hamstring, the veteran forward produced one of his finest performances of the season, reaching double-figures for the sixth time in his past nine games.