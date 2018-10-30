Ilyasova finished with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes during Monday's 124-109 victory over the Raptors.

Ilyasova moved into the starting lineup, replacing Giannis Antetokounmpo (concussion) who was forced to miss this one. Ilyasova delivered immediate results for those who managed to get him into their team for the day, recording a double-double in just 23 minutes of play. Had the game been closer, his line could have been even better but nonetheless, those who rostered him would have to be happy. It is unclear whether Antetokounmpo will miss any additional time as concussions can vary greatly from player to player. If he does sit out another game, Ilyasova will once again need to be on almost all rosters.