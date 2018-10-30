Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Double-doubles in start
Ilyasova finished with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes during Monday's 124-109 victory over the Raptors.
Ilyasova moved into the starting lineup, replacing Giannis Antetokounmpo (concussion) who was forced to miss this one. Ilyasova delivered immediate results for those who managed to get him into their team for the day, recording a double-double in just 23 minutes of play. Had the game been closer, his line could have been even better but nonetheless, those who rostered him would have to be happy. It is unclear whether Antetokounmpo will miss any additional time as concussions can vary greatly from player to player. If he does sit out another game, Ilyasova will once again need to be on almost all rosters.
More News
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Joins starting lineup Monday•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Just misses double-double off bench in win•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Plays 19 minutes in return from injury•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Will not play Sunday•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Agrees to return to Miwaukee•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...