Ilyasova scored 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 19 minutes off the bench during Friday's 144-112 win over the Hawks.

Having missed the last eight games due to a broken nose, Ilyasova got the softest of matchups in his return to the lineup, and the result was his second double-double of the season. The journeyman forward is a key member of the Bucks' bench when healthy, but his role and court time don't usually afford him much of a chance to make a fantasy impact.