Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Enters starting lineup
Ilyasova will start Saturday's game against the Jazz.
The Bucks are without Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Eric Bledsoe (back) on Saturday, so Ilyasova will enter the starting five for the fifth time this season. The Turkish big man is averaging 6.7 points and 4.5 rebounds over 17.8 minutes but is likely to be more involved at Utah.
