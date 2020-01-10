Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Game-time call Friday
Ilyasova is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings due to right knee soreness, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Ilyasova was held scoreless across 13 minutes Wednesday against the Warriors, though it's unclear if his knee issue impacted his performance. The team will likely re-evaluate his status following morning shootaround.
