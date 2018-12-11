Ilyasova will start Monday's game against Cleveland, Ted Davis of the Bucks Radio Network reports.

Iyasova will draw a spot start at power forward after Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out due to neck soreness. Ilyasova has missed four out of the last nine games due to a concussion, but he's returned to health and should be in store for an uptick in minutes against a favorable opponent.