Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Gets the start
Ilyasova supplied 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 27 minutes Wednesday night in the Bucks' 127-112 win over the Pelicans.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) sitting out for the first time this season, Ilyasova started and logged a season-high 27 minutes. The 18 points and nine rebounds were also season-highs, signifying that Ilyasova is a viable streaming option should Giannis miss more games throughout the season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.