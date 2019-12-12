Ilyasova supplied 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 27 minutes Wednesday night in the Bucks' 127-112 win over the Pelicans.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) sitting out for the first time this season, Ilyasova started and logged a season-high 27 minutes. The 18 points and nine rebounds were also season-highs, signifying that Ilyasova is a viable streaming option should Giannis miss more games throughout the season.