Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Good to go
Ilyasova (heel) has been cleared to play Monday against Utah.
Ilyasova was upgraded to probable earlier in the day, and Milwaukee's training staff has now given him the green light. He's missed two of the last three contests due to left heel soreness. Ilyasova is averaging 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds over his last five games.
More News
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Upgraded to probable Monday•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Out with heel soreness•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Back to coming off bench•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Struggles from deep•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Double-double in season opener•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores 18 off the bench•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...