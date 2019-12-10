Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Grabs six boards
Illyasova had 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 Ft), six boards and one block in 16 minutes of a 110-101 win against Orlando on Monday.
Illyasova scored in double digits for the third consecutive game in his role off the bench. The sharp shooter also made both of his attempts from deep in the game, breaking out of a mini-slump as he started the month 1-6 from deep. The Turkish international will next see action Wednesday against New Orleans.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...