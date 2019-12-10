Illyasova had 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 Ft), six boards and one block in 16 minutes of a 110-101 win against Orlando on Monday.

Illyasova scored in double digits for the third consecutive game in his role off the bench. The sharp shooter also made both of his attempts from deep in the game, breaking out of a mini-slump as he started the month 1-6 from deep. The Turkish international will next see action Wednesday against New Orleans.