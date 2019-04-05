Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Held to three points in win
Ilyasova (back) scored three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and collected two rebounds over 19 minutes Thursday against the 76ers.
Ilyasova was held out of Monday's matchup with Brooklyn due to a back injury, but he managed to return to game action Thursday night. He didn't do much offensively but played stellar defense as per usual, as the Bucks clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a victory over the Sixers. Ilyasova is averaging 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds through 63 contests with three games remaining in the regular season.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.