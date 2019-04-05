Ilyasova (back) scored three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and collected two rebounds over 19 minutes Thursday against the 76ers.

Ilyasova was held out of Monday's matchup with Brooklyn due to a back injury, but he managed to return to game action Thursday night. He didn't do much offensively but played stellar defense as per usual, as the Bucks clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a victory over the Sixers. Ilyasova is averaging 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds through 63 contests with three games remaining in the regular season.