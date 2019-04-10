Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: In starting five Wednesday
Ilyasova will start in Wednesday's regular season finale against the Thunder.
With the Bucks resting a number of players in their final game of the regular season, Ilyasova will get the start in the frontcourt alongside D.J. Wilson. Look for Ilyasova to get plenty of minutes Wednesday as a result.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...