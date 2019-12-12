Ilyasova is starting Wednesday against the Pelicans, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Ilyasova will step into the starting lineup Wednesday for the first time all season with Giannis Antetokounmpo unavailable due to a sore quad. When seeing north of 20 minutes this season (three games), Ilyasova is averaging 9.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.