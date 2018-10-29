Ilyasova will start Monday against the Raptors, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Ilyasova will step into the starting lineup in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is unavailable after being placed in the league's concussion protocol. Through six games this season, Ilyasova is averaging 7.8 points and 6.3 rebounds across 22.8 minutes.

