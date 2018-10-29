Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Joins starting lineup Monday
Ilyasova will start Monday against the Raptors, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.
Ilyasova will step into the starting lineup in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is unavailable after being placed in the league's concussion protocol. Through six games this season, Ilyasova is averaging 7.8 points and 6.3 rebounds across 22.8 minutes.
More News
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Just misses double-double off bench in win•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Plays 19 minutes in return from injury•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Will not play Sunday•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Agrees to return to Miwaukee•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Bench-leading scoring total in Game 3•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...