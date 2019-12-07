Ilyasova had 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in Friday's 119-91 win against the Clippers.

In the seven games since coming back from an injury, Ilyasova (heel) has averaged 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game. In those games, the 32-year-old is making 46.7 percent of his threes --- a significant improvement upon his season average of 28.8 percent.