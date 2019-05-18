Ilyasova ended with 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 125-103 victory over Toronto.

Despite another impressive performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, it was the bench unit that shone during the Bucks easy Game 2 victory over the Raptors. Ilyasova himself had his best game of the playoffs, dropping 17 points in just 21 minutes. He nailed two triples as well taking a number of charges, something he is very adept at doing. The Bucks run nine players deep on most nights and their ability to garner production from a range of sources certainly gives them a foot up on their opponents.

