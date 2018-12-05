Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Likely out Wednesday
Ilyasova (concussion) is expected to remain out Wednesday against Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Coach Mike Budenholzer indicated that Ilyasova is making progress, but he remains in concussion protocol and is expected to miss a second straight game as the Bucks exercise caution. The hope is that the league's leader in charges taken will be cleared to return for Friday's home matchup with the Warriors.
