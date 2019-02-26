Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Limited run in starting role
Ilyasova started at power forward and produced 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes Monday in the Bucks' 117-106 win over the Bulls.
Though Ilyasova still saw a rise in playing time while entering the starting five in place of the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), he was denied more extended run than anticipated with coach Mike Budenholzer choosing to restrict the minutes for every member of his top unit in the second half. The Bucks should face a stiffer challenge Wednesday against the playoff-contending Kings, so Ilyasova could see his playing time push up in that contest if Antetokounmpo remains unavailable.
