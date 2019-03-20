Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Listed as probable
Ilyasova (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavs.
Ilyasova missed Tuesday's win over the Lakers, but at this point the Bucks expect to get him back on the second night of a back-to-back. The league's leader in charges-taken, by a wide margin, could see increased minutes down the stretch after the Bucks announced Nikola Mirotic will miss 2-to-4 weeks with a fractured thumb.
