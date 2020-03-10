Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Moves back to bench
Ilyasova finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and a steal in 16 minutes Monday, as the Bucks lost to the Nuggets 109-95.
Ilyasova went scoreless in 15 minutes as a starter on Sunday and wasn't too much better Monday despite Milwaukee declaring multiple healthy scratches in addition to their injury woes. Even if the Bucks continue resting players down the stretch, Ilyasova is unlikely to become more involved than this.
