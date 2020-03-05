Play

Ilyasova (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Wednesday's 119-100 win over the Pacers.

Ilyasova was a healthy scratch, and this wasn't the first time in recent memory. The midseason addition of fellow power forward Marvin Williams has negatively impacted Ilyasova's role, and the 32-year-old veteran isn't worthy of consideration in most leagues.

