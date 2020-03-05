Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Not part of rotation
Ilyasova (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Wednesday's 119-100 win over the Pacers.
Ilyasova was a healthy scratch, and this wasn't the first time in recent memory. The midseason addition of fellow power forward Marvin Williams has negatively impacted Ilyasova's role, and the 32-year-old veteran isn't worthy of consideration in most leagues.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...