Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Out again Friday
Ilyasova (knee) will not play Friday against Sacramento.
He was questionable coming in with a sore knee, and the Bucks will play it safe with one of the best charge-takers in the league. Ilyasova's next chance to play will arrive Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back against Portland.
