Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Out again Saturday
Ilyasova (nose) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Ilyasova remains without a definitive timeline to return to the court after undergoing surgery earlier this month to address a fractured nose. The Bucks are likely to evaluate him on a day-to-day basis while he works back from surgery, and it's possible Ilyasova will need to don a protective mask once he's ready to play again. D.J. Wilson has benefited from an extended role in the Milwaukee rotation over the past six games while Ilyasova has been sidelined.
