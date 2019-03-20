Ilyasova is out Tuesday against the Lakers due to an illness, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ilyasova will be a late scratch for Tuesday's matchup, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) already out, the Bucks will be short on forward depth. As a result, Nikola Mirotic and D.J. Wilson are strong candidates to see extra minutes.