Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Out due to illness
Ilyasova is out Tuesday against the Lakers due to an illness, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Ilyasova will be a late scratch for Tuesday's matchup, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) already out, the Bucks will be short on forward depth. As a result, Nikola Mirotic and D.J. Wilson are strong candidates to see extra minutes.
