Ilyasova failed to see the court in Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Spurs.

Ilyasova didn't leave the bench Sunday, as the Bucks lost a heartbreaker to the Spurs. Ilyasova had been featured in the rotation prior to this game, and so this was likely as a result of the matchup. He should find himself back on the floor for Tuesday's game, but nonetheless, has very little value outside of the deepest formats.

