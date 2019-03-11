Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Out of the rotation Sunday
Ilyasova failed to see the court in Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Spurs.
Ilyasova didn't leave the bench Sunday, as the Bucks lost a heartbreaker to the Spurs. Ilyasova had been featured in the rotation prior to this game, and so this was likely as a result of the matchup. He should find himself back on the floor for Tuesday's game, but nonetheless, has very little value outside of the deepest formats.
