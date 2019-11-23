Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Out with heel soreness
Ilyasova will not play during Saturday's game against the Pistons due to left heel soreness.
Ilyasova will miss his second game of the year Saturday. In his place, D.J. Wilson is a candidate to see extra minutes.
