Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Plays 13 minutes in return
Ilyasova returned from a concussion Friday against the Warriors and finished with two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3PT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
Ilyasova struggled from the floor after missing two of the last three games, missing six of his seven field goals, while also committing two turnovers, including a questionable offensive foul in the fourth quarter.
