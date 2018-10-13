Ilyasova had six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), and seven rebounds in 19 minutes during Friday's 143-121 preseason victory over the Timberwolves.

Ilyasova returned to the floor after missing two consecutive games with a hamstring concern. He appeared healthy in his 19 minutes and should be a go for opening night. Ilyasova is going to struggle to have any consistent fantasy relevance this season but his floor allows him to have some deeper league value.