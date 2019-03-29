Ilyasova posted two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 22 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 win over the Clippers.

Ilyasova has earned 20-plus minutes in four of the last five games. The absence of Nikola Mirotic (thumb) has resulted in an increased role for Ilyasova as of late, and that's likely to continue for at least another week or so. Moreover, with Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) likely to be listed as questionable in advance of Sunday's matchup versus the Hawks, Ilyasova could have even more avenues toward ample playing time.