Ilyasova (nose) recently resumed practicing but remains without an official timeline to return to game action, the Associated Press reports.

Ilyasova has been sidelined since Dec. 14 after requiring surgery to repair a broken nose. He'll presumably be evaluated on a day-to-day basis moving forward before the Bucks clear him to play again. Once he's ready, Ilyasova may need to wear a mask to protect his nose from further damage.