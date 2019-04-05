Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Probable Saturday
Ilyasova is probable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to a nasal fracture.
Despite the nasal fracture, the expectation is that Ilyasova will take the court for the Bucks in what is the team's third-to-last game of the season. Across his past six appearances, he's averaging 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.2 minutes.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...