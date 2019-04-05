Ilyasova is probable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to a nasal fracture.

Despite the nasal fracture, the expectation is that Ilyasova will take the court for the Bucks in what is the team's third-to-last game of the season. Across his past six appearances, he's averaging 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.2 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories