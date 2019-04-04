Ilyasova (back) is considered probable for Thursday's game against Philly.

Ilyasova was held out of Monday's win over the Nets with a sore back, but his absence looks to have been only precautionary. Expect the league's leader in charges-taken -- by a massive margin -- to be back on the floor Thursday, barring a setback.

