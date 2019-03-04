Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Probable with hamstring issue
Ilyasova is listed as probable for Monday's game against Phoenix due to left hamstring soreness.
Ilyasova was held to five points in 20 minutes Saturday night in Utah, but he seemingly picked up a minor hamstring issue as a result of the contest. He is expected to be able to play through the soreness, however.
