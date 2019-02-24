Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Productive off bench in win
Ilyasova tallied 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds across 20 minutes in the Bucks' 140-128 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.
The veteran forward combined with fellow floor-spacing big Nikola Mirotic to provide an offensive infusion off the bench. Ilyasova outpaced Mirotic by two minutes in the contest, but with the two players offering somewhat similar skill sets, it will be interesting to see how playing time is divided in the frontcourt rotation moving forward. Ilyasova is in the midst of a productive stretch of play, scoring in double digits in three of the past four contests.
