Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Puts up double-double
Ilyasova had 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 3PT) and 14 rebounds in Saturday's win over Orlando.
Making another start in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ilyasova played 27 minutes and notched his second double-double in as many nights. This time around, he added five assists to his ledger -- a season-high -- to go with a block and five made threes.
