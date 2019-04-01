Ilyasova is out for Monday's game against Brooklyn due to back soreness.

Ilyasova played 22 minutes in Sunday's matchup with Atlanta, but it appears he aggravated his back at some point during the contest. With Nikola Mirotic (thumb) and Tony Snell (ankle) on the shelf and Giannis Antetokoumpo (ankle) listed as a game-time call, the Bucks will be forced to play short-handed in the frontcourt Monday night. D.J. Wilson and Bonzie Bolson could both be asked to play extended minutes as a result.