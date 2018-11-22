Ilyasova finished with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, and one assist in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 win over the Trail Blazers.

Ilyasova played sparingly, in part due to the fact that he committed five fouls, but also because of the blowout nature of the contest. Ilyasova can still fill it up occasionally, particularly from beyond the arc and on the boards, but he is best reserved for use in deep leagues.