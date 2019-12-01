Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores 11 in Saturday's victory
Ilyasova totaled 11 points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 win over the Hornets.
Ilyasova was feeling it offensively, although he didn't hoist a ton of shots in his fairly limited minutes. He has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games after failing to reach that mark in 10 straight games prior to this recent stretch. Ilyasova has also seen less than 20 minutes in 12 straight tilts, this after earning at least 20 minutes in three of the first five games to begin 2019-20.
