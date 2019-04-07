Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores 12 in loss
Ilyasova finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and a steal over 25 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Nets on Saturday.
Ilyasova finished with a serviceable stat line in Saturday's loss. He has played a limited role for the Bucks this season, averaging just 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per game. His upside is very limited.
