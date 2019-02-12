Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores 12 points in Monday's win
Ilyasova totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Monday's 112-99 win over the Bulls.
Ilyasova has reached double figures in scoring twice in the last four contests but only 11 times through 44 appearances this season. The 31-year-old forward is earning less than 20 minutes per game for the first time since his rookie season, and when Nikola Mirotic (calf) is healthy he too will be ahead of Ilyasova on the team's depth chart.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...