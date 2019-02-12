Ilyasova totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Monday's 112-99 win over the Bulls.

Ilyasova has reached double figures in scoring twice in the last four contests but only 11 times through 44 appearances this season. The 31-year-old forward is earning less than 20 minutes per game for the first time since his rookie season, and when Nikola Mirotic (calf) is healthy he too will be ahead of Ilyasova on the team's depth chart.