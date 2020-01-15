Ilyasova had 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3PT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 128-102 win over the Knicks.

Ilyasova has been heavily inconsistent, both with his playing time and his scoring figures this season. The veteran power forward has averaged 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game over his last 10 outings -- he has cracked the 10-point mark five times despite logging 20-plus minutes just thrice during that stretch. He can produce on any given night, but he would be better suited to work as a streaming option in most formats due to his inconsistencies.