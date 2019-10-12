Ilyasova notched 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 17 minutes in Friday's 118-11 win over the Mavericks.

Ilyasova appeared in 67 games with the Bucks last season and despite the addition of guys like Dragan Bender and the intriguing Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Ilyasova should be in line for a similar load in 2019.